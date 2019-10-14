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2020 Will Be Bloody
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40 views • October 14, 2019
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Is the United States on the verge of a civil war? All signs point to it. A Deep State coup against a duly elected president. An out-of-control judiciary legislating from the bench. Far left Marxist legislators attempting to subvert the constitution. First, second and fourth amendment rights being violated by would-be public servants and and media tech giants. Violent protesters who will stop at nothing to injure or kill those whose opinions they disagree with. All signs point to a conflict that could make 2020 the bloodiest year in the history of our nation. We’ll delve into the whys, the wheres, the hows and what President Donald Trump is doing about it. It’s going to get ugly. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Is the United States on the verge of a civil war? All signs point to it. A Deep State coup against a duly elected president. An out-of-control judiciary legislating from the bench. Far left Marxist legislators attempting to subvert the constitution. First, second and fourth amendment rights being violated by would-be public servants and and media tech giants. Violent protesters who will stop at nothing to injure or kill those whose opinions they disagree with. All signs point to a conflict that could make 2020 the bloodiest year in the history of our nation. We’ll delve into the whys, the wheres, the hows and what President Donald Trump is doing about it. It’s going to get ugly. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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