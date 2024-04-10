More than 50 years passed and the Zionists began to destroy the old minefields in the Golan, mainly near the Alpha Line
it’s possible that israel is trying to demonstrate its willingness to conduct a ground operation to “reduce external threats”
But we must not forget that mines have an expiration date...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.