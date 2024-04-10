Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
More than 50 years passed and the Zionists began to Destroy the Old Minefields in the Golan, mainly near the Alpha Line
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1018 Subscribers
70 views
Published 19 hours ago

More than 50 years passed and the Zionists began to destroy the old minefields in the Golan, mainly near the Alpha Line

it’s possible that israel is trying to demonstrate its willingness to conduct a ground operation to “reduce external threats”

But we must not forget that mines have an expiration date...

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket