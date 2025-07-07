The Rothschild Globalists Control All Sides in All Current Wars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is to remind myself and remind my audience not to get emotionally sucked into wars which are all scripted by the Rothschild globalists.
I referred to this video and essay: All Wars Are 'Bankers' Wars https://old.bitchute.com/video/QJmkkafv0bcb/ .
I recommended Mike King's book, "Planet Rothchild" at https://archive.org/details/planetrothschild0001king/mode/2up .
See The Magna Carta of 2022: https://declaration-of-freedom.blogspot.com/
Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/
