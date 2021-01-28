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The Central Bank [Federal Reserve] Is Doing Exactly What Trump Wants!
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2950 views • January 28, 2021
X22 REPORT
The [CB] is doing exactly what the patriots want, they are keeping the rates low and pumping QE, the economy is about to burn itself out, the debt level is going to go through the roof. The stock market has some strange occurrences with certain stocks, Game Stop, AMC and others.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
The [CB] is doing exactly what the patriots want, they are keeping the rates low and pumping QE, the economy is about to burn itself out, the debt level is going to go through the roof. The stock market has some strange occurrences with certain stocks, Game Stop, AMC and others.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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