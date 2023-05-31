THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW - WE COVER MANY TOPICS AND WE ARE THE BEST IN THE BIZ

April LaJune from the USA joins us to talk about the crazy in the south. Chris Sky joins us to talk about the Toronto mayor race.
The Kevin J. Johnston Show is LIVE every Tuesday at 9PM NEW YORK TIME! www.FreedomReport.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.