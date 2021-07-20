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Biden Tells Social Media Who Must Be 'Cancelled' - Fascism - Ron Paul Liberty Report, 071921
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10 views • July 20, 2021
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In a stunning admission, a White House Spokesperson said last week that the US Administration is instructing social media companies which posts must be taken down. Is the First Amendment fully dead? Plus today: The 'woke' Olympics, Covid suicides, and why are we shipping millions of jabs overseas?
Upper-division undergrad or grad student interested in foreign policy? Apply to participate in our Ron Paul Scholars' Seminar, taking place in Washington DC on Sept. 3rd. Details here:
https://bit.ly/3hRsI5w
In a stunning admission, a White House Spokesperson said last week that the US Administration is instructing social media companies which posts must be taken down. Is the First Amendment fully dead? Plus today: The 'woke' Olympics, Covid suicides, and why are we shipping millions of jabs overseas?
Upper-division undergrad or grad student interested in foreign policy? Apply to participate in our Ron Paul Scholars' Seminar, taking place in Washington DC on Sept. 3rd. Details here:
https://bit.ly/3hRsI5w
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