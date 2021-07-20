Biden Tells Social Media Who Must Be 'Cancelled' - Fascism - Ron Paul Liberty Report, 071921

My name is Cynthia and this channel to provide access to share information and videos to more people. These are videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.In a stunning admission, a White House Spokesperson said last week that the US Administration is instructing social media companies which posts must be taken down. Is the First Amendment fully dead? Plus today: The 'woke' Olympics, Covid suicides, and why are we shipping millions of jabs overseas?Upper-division undergrad or grad student interested in foreign policy? Apply to participate in our Ron Paul Scholars' Seminar, taking place in Washington DC on Sept. 3rd. Details here: