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Nine Commentaries Pt 7: The Chinese Communist Party’s History of Killing
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3 views • May 23, 2021
Watch All 9 Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Nine+Commentaries
The award-winning "Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party" has inspired hundreds of millions of Chinese people to renounce their ties with the CCP. This video series is based on the book, published in 15 languages and available here: http://www.ninecommentaries.com
Foreword
The 55-year history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is written with blood and lies. The stories behind this bloody history are both extremely tragic and rarely known. Under the rule of the CCP, 60 to 80 million innocent Chinese people have been killed, leaving their broken families behind. Many people wonder why the CCP kills. While the CCP continues its brutal persecution of Falun Gong practitioners and recently suppressed protesting crowds in Hanyuan with gunshots, people wonder whether they will ever see the day when the CCP will learn to speak with words rather than guns.
Mao Zedong summarized the purpose of the Cultural Revolution, "...after the chaos the world reaches peace, but in 7 or 8 years, the chaos needs to happen again." [1] In other words, there should be a political revolution every 7 or 8 years and a crowd of people needs to be killed every 7 or 8 years.
A supporting ideology and practical requirements lie behind the CCP's mass slaughter.
The award-winning "Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party" has inspired hundreds of millions of Chinese people to renounce their ties with the CCP. This video series is based on the book, published in 15 languages and available here: http://www.ninecommentaries.com
Foreword
The 55-year history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is written with blood and lies. The stories behind this bloody history are both extremely tragic and rarely known. Under the rule of the CCP, 60 to 80 million innocent Chinese people have been killed, leaving their broken families behind. Many people wonder why the CCP kills. While the CCP continues its brutal persecution of Falun Gong practitioners and recently suppressed protesting crowds in Hanyuan with gunshots, people wonder whether they will ever see the day when the CCP will learn to speak with words rather than guns.
Mao Zedong summarized the purpose of the Cultural Revolution, "...after the chaos the world reaches peace, but in 7 or 8 years, the chaos needs to happen again." [1] In other words, there should be a political revolution every 7 or 8 years and a crowd of people needs to be killed every 7 or 8 years.
A supporting ideology and practical requirements lie behind the CCP's mass slaughter.
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