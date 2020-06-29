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Remember The Sabbath Day part 1
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26 views • June 29, 2020
Multipart teaching on what is the Sabbath Day, What is Sunday, Catholic/Man mandated doctrines, Catholic and Pagan traditions which all led to abolishing Gods 4th command. This teaching also covers how the Sabbath Day was changed to Sunday by Pagan and Catholic influences.
Part 1: Introduction
Part 1: Introduction
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