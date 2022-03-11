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World war 3 propaganda to distract from poison jab injured and death, biometric currency
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82 views • March 11, 2022
The propaganda war in Russia and Ukraine to start world war 3 , distract us from scamdemic, venom bite mandatory , the dead and the injured are raising , to set up biometric currency executive order and destroying the economy !
Some the contain of wicked prune juice or bioweapon or poison jab, not just graphene oxide, nano particles, hydrogel and other poison stuffs, it contains trans parasite or parasites or worms hybrid from the eggs get hatched ..
Between 8-9 Millions of people already died from wicked prune juice , in America alone I bet over 2 millions of people.
World war 3 begins this year related with the rapture time frame 2022
https://youtu.be/v4vSiAbozLI
Some the contain of wicked prune juice or bioweapon or poison jab, not just graphene oxide, nano particles, hydrogel and other poison stuffs, it contains trans parasite or parasites or worms hybrid from the eggs get hatched ..
Between 8-9 Millions of people already died from wicked prune juice , in America alone I bet over 2 millions of people.
World war 3 begins this year related with the rapture time frame 2022
https://youtu.be/v4vSiAbozLI
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