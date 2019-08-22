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The Potential Benefits of Medical Marijuana | Dr. Alan Shackelford | TEDxCincinnati
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137 views • August 22, 2019
Medical marijuana isn’t devil weed or the cure for everything. Find out what it really is, and what it can really do. Dr.Alan Shackelford shows us. FB: Amarimed of Colorado / Twitter: @DrAShackelford Dr. Alan Shackelford is a graduate of the University of Heidelberg School of Medicine in Germany and completed postgraduate medical training at major teaching hospitals of the Harvard Medical School, including a residency in internal medicine and Fellowships in nutritional and behavioral medicine as well as a Harvard Medical School research Fellowship. Since 2009, Dr. Shackelford has consulted with patients for whom the medical use of cannabis has been of great benefit in the treatment of serious medical problems, many of which were unresponsive to traditional prescription medications. He has also advised legislators in a number of states and several other countries on the medical uses of cannabis and has testified before state senate and house committees in Colorado, Connecticut and Pennsylvania during their deliberations on medical cannabis legislation. Dr. Shackelford is vitally interested in the scientific investigation of cannabis and its potential medical uses in both humans and in animals and in developing pharmaceutical appropriate products based on those studies. Dr. Alan Shackelford is a graduate of the University of Heidelberg School of Medicine in Germany and completed postgraduate medical training at major teaching hospitals of the Harvard Medical School, including a residency in internal medicine and Fellowships in nutritional and behavioral medicine as well as a Harvard Medical School research Fellowship. Since 2009, Dr. Shackelford has consulted with patients for whom the medical use of cannabis has been of great benefit in the treatment of serious medical problems, many of which were unresponsive to traditional prescription medications. He has also advised legislators in a number of states and several other countries on the medical uses of cannabis and has testified before state senate and house committees in Colorado, Connecticut and Pennsylvania during their deliberations on medical cannabis legislation. Dr. Shackelford is vitally interested in the scientific investigation of cannabis and its potential medical uses in both humans and in animals and in developing pharmaceutically appropriate products based on those studies. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx
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