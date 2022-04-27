Saudis, Russia, Food & Clips 04/27/2022

Saudi Arabia is accepting Yean payments for oil sold to China. Therefor could shake up the U.S. Dollar's dominance in the global petroleum market. We also take a look at how the CCP seize control of American Food Supply. Pastor Stan shares how a drought is coming to the U.S. in all the main farmlands, and then he shows us very important clips that will drop your jaw to the ground!0:00 Saudis, Russia, Food and Clips00:39 Saudi Switch to Yuan02:25 Pastor Shane Warren Dollar Prophecy04:00 Chris Reed Headline Dream10:35 Potential Deal between Saudi Arabia and China12:40 Chinese Seizing Control of American Food Supply14:14 Bill Gates Becomes Biggest Owner of Farmland in US15:19 Scaler Wave Weather Control21:30 Important Video ClipsVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112