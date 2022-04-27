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Saudis, Russia, Food & Clips 04/27/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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140 views • April 27, 2022
Saudi Arabia is accepting Yean payments for oil sold to China. Therefor could shake up the U.S. Dollar's dominance in the global petroleum market. We also take a look at how the CCP seize control of American Food Supply. Pastor Stan shares how a drought is coming to the U.S. in all the main farmlands, and then he shows us very important clips that will drop your jaw to the ground!

0:00 Saudis, Russia, Food and Clips
00:39 Saudi Switch to Yuan
02:25 Pastor Shane Warren Dollar Prophecy
04:00 Chris Reed Headline Dream
10:35 Potential Deal between Saudi Arabia and China
12:40 Chinese Seizing Control of American Food Supply
14:14 Bill Gates Becomes Biggest Owner of Farmland in US
15:19 Scaler Wave Weather Control
21:30 Important Video Clips

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Keywords
foodrussiasaudi arabiapetrodollarclipsprophecy clubstan johnson
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