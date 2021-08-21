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LIVE From Brighton Pier In England - Freedom Beach Party & Protest
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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70 views • August 21, 2021
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani & Attorney Anna de Buisseret join us in this episode as the Freedom Beach Party & Protest takes place at Brighton Pier in England. This protest is more about education than thousands or millions marking in the street. You'll see young and old out, as well as be educated on the law, especially the fact that just like the united States, England's foundations are based upon the Old and New Testaments and the law of God. We'll also make mention of what it is so important to cover things like this considering that Australia seems to be the prototype of the New World Order and that will be pushed on the rest of the world, including the UK and the US unless the people organize and push back against the tyranny.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/live-from-brighton-pier-in-england-freedom-beach-party-protest-with-kate-shemirani-attorney-anna-de-buisseret-video/

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