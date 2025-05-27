What's Up? #48 - Global Monetary Reset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Futurist, John L. Peterson and Gregg Braden discuss global changes, focusing on a historic monetary reset. They explore gold’s rising value, central banks’ roles, and the shift to digital currencies. This reset, driven by international cooperation, aims to stabilize economies but raises concerns about potential misuse. They emphasize building a new, equitable world amid these transformative changes. (60 words) Please Like, Share and Subscribe ❤️ Visit us at arlingtoninstitute.org for a full list of our programs and efforts.