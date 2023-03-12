https://gettr.com/post/p2ao6uc3589
The imminent bankruptcy of #Blackstone will trigger a catastrophic global financial collapse.
只有爆料革命说黑石一定完蛋，黑石完蛋会引发金融危机
#爆料革命 #黑石 #高艳艳 #王歧山
