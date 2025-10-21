Greedy Bishop Marvin Winans Rebukes mom & child during church service - after she gave over $1200 - viral video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bishop Marvin Winans (of Perfecting Church, in Detroit, Michigan), CALLS OUT single mom and child during church service
Tells her 'That AIN’T what I asked you to do' after pledging $1,200 instead of $2,000 — since when is faith measured in dollars?
Footage from mymixtapez (Video has gone viral)