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A nurse fainted at a Thursday press conference after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at a Tennessee hospital
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190 views • December 19, 2020
A nurse fainted at a Thursday press conference after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at a Tennessee hospital
no worries ..this has happened before.. ok ..
.a nurse under pressure ..ok .. pray you never need her in an emergency
from the article:
She soon recovered and spoke again with WTVC, saying she has a condition where she often faints when she feels pain
The CDC also says that fainting isn’t an uncommon reaction to vaccinations of all sorts, most commonly as a result of anxiety or pain.
no worries ..this has happened before.. ok ..
.a nurse under pressure ..ok .. pray you never need her in an emergency
from the article:
She soon recovered and spoke again with WTVC, saying she has a condition where she often faints when she feels pain
The CDC also says that fainting isn’t an uncommon reaction to vaccinations of all sorts, most commonly as a result of anxiety or pain.
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