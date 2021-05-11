EP 2442-9AM WARNING FROM PASTOR WHO FLED COMMUNISM: “ONLY SHORT WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY TO SAY NO”  

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Pastor Artur Pawlowski is finally free. This morning, our legal dream team went to the Court of Queen’s Bench and argued for his immediate release from jail. That order was granted by Mr. Justice Germain — setting free both Pastor Artur and his brother Dawid, who was arrested in the same SWAT-team raid. That should have been the end of it — the court order was signed by the judge, and then sent over to the jail, called the Calgary Remand Centre.And normally that would be that — prison guards do whatever a judge tells them to do. And in this case, that would be releasing Pastor Artur and his brother. But they didn’t. The prison guards refused. They went rogue — or more likely, they were ordered by the prison’s director to disobey. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17619
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