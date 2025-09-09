Main Equipment of Feed Pellet Line | Complete Animal Feed Production Solution

Looking to start or upgrade your animal feed business? 🌾🐓🐄 In this video, we will show you the main equipment of feed pellet line, including crushers, mixers, pellet mills, coolers, and packing systems. Each machine works together to ensure high efficiency, uniform pellet quality, and reliable production for poultry, livestock, and aquaculture feed.

With RICHI’s professional design and advanced technology, you can build a customized feed pellet plant that meets your capacity and raw material needs. 🚀

👉 Watch now to discover how a complete feed pellet line can boost your feed mill business! https://richipelletizer.com/feed-pellet-production-line/



