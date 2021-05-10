Fauci: 'Masks Forever!'

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During his weekly media blitz over the weekend, Fauci claimed that Americans should be ready for more mask mandates into the indefinite future. He claims the masks eliminated the flu during the Covid outbreak. Did they? Also today, Dallas boxing match draws 70,000+ as Texas infections continue to drop off the map.