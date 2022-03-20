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The Fluoride Deception
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10 views • March 20, 2022
The Fluoride Deception
Award-Winning Journalist Christopher Bryson Examines One of The Great Secret Narratives of The Industrial Period; How A Highly Toxic Poison and The Most Damaging Environmental Pollutant of The Cold War Era Was Added to Our Drinking Water and Toothpaste.
Award-Winning Journalist Christopher Bryson Examines One of The Great Secret Narratives of The Industrial Period; How A Highly Toxic Poison and The Most Damaging Environmental Pollutant of The Cold War Era Was Added to Our Drinking Water and Toothpaste.
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