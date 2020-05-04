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Warcraft 3 Classic 1.26: Attack of the Multiverse V0.07 - Allied Alliance of Allies
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4 views • May 04, 2020
Recap of the different Alliance "skins". Other updates are listed in the page linked below.
You can download the maps here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/page-3#post-3388262
Check out my custom maps here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/
Check out my custom models here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-resources-discussion.243990/
If you are a fan of similar modded stuff, join us at HiveWorkshop: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/
You can download the maps here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/page-3#post-3388262
Check out my custom maps here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/
Check out my custom models here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-resources-discussion.243990/
If you are a fan of similar modded stuff, join us at HiveWorkshop: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/
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