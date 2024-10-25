© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eyes Wide Awake? | My Lunch Break
The Historical Narrative that we have all been told has massive mathematical flaws that the world will know about forever after today. Great fires in every city. Great fires that had thousands of stone buildings taken down, looking exploded. All from a fire? Are you sure? There was a massive, powerful civilization here before all of us. These Great fires were attacks on their cities. Today we wake the world up. Enjoy the show.