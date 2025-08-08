Real Deal Tech with Dean Ryan 'Project Pegasus'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What seemed like a usual overheating or charging malfunction
with my laptop computer, soon enough was diagnosed as something
entirely different. #ProjectPegasus
_____________________________________
Tsunami Summer SALE continues... 🌊🏄🌴
Visit RealDealMedia.TV | PromoCode: SUMMER25
_____________________________________
Become an RDM Night🌙Owl | RealDealMedia.TV
_____________________________________
Help Keep RDM Going by Visiting:
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Cash app $TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan