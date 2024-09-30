© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
French billionaire Philippe Argillier claims he has four databases that will expose 38 individuals who run the "shadow government". Bill Gates is one of those 38 individuals:
“The Biden Administration is under the control of the Shadow Government. I can confirm this without any hesitation based upon the information that I have.”
