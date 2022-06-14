The Science Is Settled for Now on COVID-19

Harvey Risch MD, PhD—one of the most informed, experienced, and respected researchers in the field of COVID-19—describes the science as he believes it is generally settled at this point. It looks little like the science proclaimed by Anthony Fauci, the CDC, the FDA, and the rest of the COVID-19 establishment.





Dr. Risch addresses the treatment of COVID-19, the future of the pandemic, and the vaccines.





Most interesting, as I interview Dr. Risch, it becomes one of the few times you will hear two well-informed, highly published physician-scientists disagreeing on some fundamental issues surrounding COVID. It’s a good, refreshing experience for people who want to think as deeply as possible, and to make up their own minds, about the real science surrounding COVID-19.



