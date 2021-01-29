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WHITE HOUSE 1-29-21 NO ONE THERE
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2020 views • January 29, 2021
As disassembly of whatever that is they built on the WH lawn, no one is in the WH and no one is coming nor going. Still one lone security guard on the front porch, no snipers seen on the roof since Biden was "inaugurated"
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