PORNOGRAPHY | THE CHURCH | AND ITS IMPACT ON CULTURE

Welcome to the NEW “Amber May and Tania Joy Show”Join us monthly as we discuss hot topics impacting our lives, culture, and world, from two female perspectives! You won’t want to miss one episode!





Today’s show is a heavy topic and we are talking very candidly on the topic of pornography and its’ impact on our minds, relationships, and culture. Sensitive subject matter is discussed and I share my experience with this topic and how its impact on my life.





Show Resources:

Exodus Cry - https://exoduscry.com/

Raised on Porn Movie - https://youtu.be/hzPylqS01qU

Trafficking Hub - https://traffickinghub.com/

Stats on Porn - https://raisedonporn.com/downloads/Discussion_Guide-web-res.pdf









Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!

Amber May and Tania Joy are on -

💬Telegram, 🐦Twitter, 🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson

🏘Facebook, and 📸Instagram





Contact Tania at: [email protected] or www.beautyforashes.tv

Sign-up for more information by texting B4A to 22828





Contact Amber at:

https://theambermayshow.com





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Use promo code “B4A”





MyPillow - grab a pair of slippers like we wear in the show! https://mypillow.com

Use promo code “B4A”





Save $100 off a Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com





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Join us at the first-ever Esthers Rising Conference, October 27-29, 2022 in Branson, MO. Come learn how to step into your Esther calling! Register NOW: https://www.braveheartworkshops.com/esthers-rising-conference-registration/



