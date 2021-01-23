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[TESLA] [AHRIMAN] & The CURRENT WAR | Earth CONTROL GRID Mechanics | Mandalorians & Ancient History
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116 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 1/15/2020 to YouTube►
#VCipher #EarthGridControlNetwork #WWIIIRiddle
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Previous Video (primer):https://youtu.be/CbhBZwTzP4k
Resources:
Ahriman Visage: https://occult-world.com/demons/ahriman/
8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Ben Davidson Hexagonal Structures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oi2OeyrQRTE
Steven Kwast Space Program Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsPLmb6gAdw
4096 Code Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdLiNNgCmA4&;t=1544s
SpaceX StarLink Demonstration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m05abdGSOxY
Antarctica Visage Monoliths (Watchers): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0-PVpEWU2s&;t=304s
Vortex Math: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54q2OfUjpdQ&;t=2013s
Moon Analemma Animation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fLpf2RznmA
Nikola Tesla documents article (History): https://www.history.com/news/nikola-tesla-files-declassified-fbi
Pi Day article: https://www.history.com/news/where-did-pi-day-come-from
#VCipher #EarthGridControlNetwork #WWIIIRiddle
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Previous Video (primer):https://youtu.be/CbhBZwTzP4k
Resources:
Ahriman Visage: https://occult-world.com/demons/ahriman/
8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Ben Davidson Hexagonal Structures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oi2OeyrQRTE
Steven Kwast Space Program Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsPLmb6gAdw
4096 Code Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdLiNNgCmA4&;t=1544s
SpaceX StarLink Demonstration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m05abdGSOxY
Antarctica Visage Monoliths (Watchers): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0-PVpEWU2s&;t=304s
Vortex Math: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54q2OfUjpdQ&;t=2013s
Moon Analemma Animation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fLpf2RznmA
Nikola Tesla documents article (History): https://www.history.com/news/nikola-tesla-files-declassified-fbi
Pi Day article: https://www.history.com/news/where-did-pi-day-come-from
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