Ketamine Therapy and Plant Medicine. Psychology’s future Rosetta Stone?

Lori Strolin - LICSW, Founder, The Bold Embrace Method

boldembrace.org





FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-health-biz-politics

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub





Keanu Reeves was heard to say, “A lot of people don’t struggle with depression, they struggle with the reality we live in.” Can we hear an “Amen?” One look around and it’s no surprise that we’re in the midst of the worst mental health crisis this country ever experienced. Loneliness, depression, anxiety, and suicide are at their highest rates ever, and let’s not even talk about gender fluidity and all the problems that is creating.





With prescription drugs a solution that clearly is NOT working for most people, many are turning to alternatives – including new methods of counseling and support, Shamans, breath work, biofeedback, and more.





Lori Strolin’s Bold Embrace Method is one such system. It encourages clients to be brave in saying “Yes” to their highest and best selves, and to uncovering, owning, and transforming the things that cause distress. In the Bold Embrace method, Lori weaves mindfulness, yoga, spirituality, and 20-years of healthcare experience — with Katamine-assisted psychotherapy, psychedelic-assisted therapy, ancestral work, and much more.





Is it time for everyone to ditch the proverbial couch – or drugs – and ‘boldly embrace’ their best human potential?