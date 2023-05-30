Chip Roy SLAMS the McCarthy/Biden debt ceiling deal as a "complete and total SELLOUT"

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Glenn Beck - Rep. @chiproytx SLAMS the McCarthy/Biden debt ceiling deal as a "complete and total SELLOUT of everything" Republicans accomplished in the January speaker fight and tells me if it passes, "we're going to have to regroup and figure out the whole leadership arrangement again."
https://twitter.com/glennbeck/status/1663618199173120000?s=20