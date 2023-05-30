Chip Roy SLAMS the McCarthy/Biden debt ceiling deal as a "complete and total SELLOUT"

Glenn Beck - Rep. @chiproytx SLAMS the McCarthy/Biden debt ceiling deal as a "complete and total SELLOUT of everything" Republicans accomplished in the January speaker fight and tells me if it passes, "we're going to have to regroup and figure out the whole leadership arrangement again."
https://twitter.com/glennbeck/status/1663618199173120000?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.