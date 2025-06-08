🇫🇷🤷‍♂In France, a statue of Macron was stolen from a wax museum and placed near the Russian embassy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"A sculpture of French President Emmanuel Macron was stolen from the Grevin Museum, France's largest wax museum. Early in the morning, two women and a man, dressed as museum employees, took the figure and carried it out of the building through an emergency exit, wrapping it in a blanket.
The activists brought the figure to the Russian embassy building in a white minibus, installing it near one of the entrances to the territory. They placed a Russian flag next to it and unfurled posters with slogans against the continuation of economic cooperation between Russia and France. The cost of the sculpture is about 40 thousand euros."
Source @Slavyangrad
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/