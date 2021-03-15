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TruNews - March 15, 2021 (MIRROR)
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80 views • March 16, 2021
Mar 15, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
"DUTCH VACCINE EXPERT WARNS MASS VACCINATIONS WILL CAUSE GLOBAL CATASTROPHE SOON"
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall walks Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart through the latest vaccine disclosures from Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche. His research and testimony is challenging scientists and developers of Coronavirus responses, as he makes the claims that the current vaccine regimens will create COVID ‘super-bugs’, and drastically damage the population’s individual immune systems.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/15/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/dutch-vaccine-expert-warns-mass-vaccinations-will-cause-global-catastrophe-soon
Courtesy of TruNews
"DUTCH VACCINE EXPERT WARNS MASS VACCINATIONS WILL CAUSE GLOBAL CATASTROPHE SOON"
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall walks Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart through the latest vaccine disclosures from Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche. His research and testimony is challenging scientists and developers of Coronavirus responses, as he makes the claims that the current vaccine regimens will create COVID ‘super-bugs’, and drastically damage the population’s individual immune systems.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/15/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/dutch-vaccine-expert-warns-mass-vaccinations-will-cause-global-catastrophe-soon
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