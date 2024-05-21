Create New Account
President Trump Says 100% Chance of a Terrorist Attack on America
The New American
Published 13 hours ago

Previously Aired 1/25/24


With America's borders wide open, President Trump says an attack will happen.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: 1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - TERROR ATTACK IMMINENT THANKS TO BORDER CRISIS https://americasvoice.news/video/QGL6c7rG3mqoLWp/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - EFFORTS BY THE CCP TO WEAKEN AMERICA https://americasvoice.news/video/jw63cNOL8dIUZHq/?related=playlist


Keywords
trumpchinaterrorist attack

