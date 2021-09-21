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CNN is Panicking AZ Audit Results Soon.
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180 views • September 21, 2021
CNN Panic! The lead story for the 7:00 pm hour was a hit piece on the AZ audit. They are clearly nervous about what’s going to be revealed on Friday!
Watch this 5 minute segment. A few notes:
- They claim Sidney Powell & Lin Wood are connected to Trump. They are not. They are simply independent lawyers who support fair elections.
- The whole segment is an attempt to smear Doug Logan. Character assassination is a really cheap tactic, typically used when you have nothing else to go on.
- A pathetic attempt to make it seem like Trump is running the audit by working with Doug Logan, which is false.
- Attempt to portray Logan as super religious, which I don’t understand the issue? Sometimes I forget these people are sick heathens.
- Jen Fifield is a hack reporter who has been running cover for the deep state during the whole audit process.
Their panic is palpable. Enjoy🍿
Watch this 5 minute segment. A few notes:
- They claim Sidney Powell & Lin Wood are connected to Trump. They are not. They are simply independent lawyers who support fair elections.
- The whole segment is an attempt to smear Doug Logan. Character assassination is a really cheap tactic, typically used when you have nothing else to go on.
- A pathetic attempt to make it seem like Trump is running the audit by working with Doug Logan, which is false.
- Attempt to portray Logan as super religious, which I don’t understand the issue? Sometimes I forget these people are sick heathens.
- Jen Fifield is a hack reporter who has been running cover for the deep state during the whole audit process.
Their panic is palpable. Enjoy🍿
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