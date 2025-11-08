BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WTF is the Left Even Doing
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
124 followers
42 views • 1 day ago

Mirrored Content


Bibliography:

The Righteous Mind by Jon Haidt

Ages of Discord by Peter Turchin

End Times by Peter Turchin

The Master and His Emissary by Ian McGhilchrist

The Storm before the Calm by George Friedman

On Grand Strategy by John Lewis Gaddis

The True Believer by Eric Hoffer

Woke Racism by John McWhorter

Leviathan and its Enemies by Sam Francis

Regime Change by Patrick Deneen

The Origins of Woke by Richard Hanania

The Unabomber's Manifesto

The Revolt of the Elites by Lasch

The Total State by Auron Macintyre

A Conflict of Visions by Thomas Sowell

Seeing like a State by James Scott

After Liberalism by Paul Gottfried

Japan and the Shackles of the Past by Taggart Murphy

Destined for War by Graham Allison

Envy by Helmut Schoeck

Cynical Theories by James Lindsay

Spiral Dynamics by Don Beck

Forgotten Truth by Houston Smith

The Economics of Discontent by Jean Michel Paul

Keywords
leftistspoliticsculturedelusionculture war
