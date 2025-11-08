WTF is the Left Even Doing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Bibliography:
The Righteous Mind by Jon Haidt
Ages of Discord by Peter Turchin
End Times by Peter Turchin
The Master and His Emissary by Ian McGhilchrist
The Storm before the Calm by George Friedman
On Grand Strategy by John Lewis Gaddis
The True Believer by Eric Hoffer
Woke Racism by John McWhorter
Leviathan and its Enemies by Sam Francis
Regime Change by Patrick Deneen
The Origins of Woke by Richard Hanania
The Unabomber's Manifesto
The Revolt of the Elites by Lasch
The Total State by Auron Macintyre
A Conflict of Visions by Thomas Sowell
Seeing like a State by James Scott
After Liberalism by Paul Gottfried
Japan and the Shackles of the Past by Taggart Murphy
Destined for War by Graham Allison
Envy by Helmut Schoeck
Cynical Theories by James Lindsay
Spiral Dynamics by Don Beck
Forgotten Truth by Houston Smith
The Economics of Discontent by Jean Michel Paul