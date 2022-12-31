Create New Account
SEAL Team 6 Operator Recounts Seeing God | Shawn Ryan Clips
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Vigilance Elite - Eddie Penney's story is a powerful example of how faith can transform a person's life when they least expect it. He went from seeing Jesus as the boogeyman to dedicating his life to being a warrior of God. His story can be seen as a reminder to us all that no matter where we are in our spiritual journey, we can always find faith, even in the darkest of times.

#NAVYSEALS #OPERATOR

Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan

Links: Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite

Keywords
navy sealsvigilance eliteseal team 6 operatorshawn ryan clips

