SEAL Team 6 Operator Recounts Seeing God | Shawn Ryan Clips

Vigilance Elite - Eddie Penney's story is a powerful example of how faith can transform a person's life when they least expect it. He went from seeing Jesus as the boogeyman to dedicating his life to being a warrior of God. His story can be seen as a reminder to us all that no matter where we are in our spiritual journey, we can always find faith, even in the darkest of times.

Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan

