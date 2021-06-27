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Vatican’s ecumenical movement: antichrist pope wants a one world religion (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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70 views • June 27, 2021
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Credits to David1057; Rome Reports, Catholic News Services, NBC News.

The Roman pontiff, who is antichrist, man of sin, son of perdition and wicked one, has been moving forward with his one world religion agenda through various well publicized meetings with Muslim, Orthodox and Protestant leaders. The antichrist is slowly setting the stage where the false messiah will soon be revealed and usher in the enforcement of the mark (enforcement of Sunday law) of the beast (Vatican).

This one world religion – Chrislam – will deny Christ as the Son of God and His holy law, His holy and eternal ten commandments. Presently, Chrislam is in the works as many pastors have openly said that allah is the same as the Christian God of the universe including SDA pastors!

The antichrist pope is moving forward with satan’s new world order agenda with the help of his co-horts in Washington DC, which is now under the Vatican’s control. The Vatican created Islam and Chrislam, which sees the increasing unity between fallen Christianity and Islam, will lead to the second martyrdom of Christians in Revlation 20:4.

Regardless of the situation that you find yourself as a follower of Christ, always remain faithful to the Son of the living God: reject the ways of this world, put your complete faith in Christ Jesus and through the Holy Spirit, keep His word including His holy and eternal commandments, which represent His love (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3) and you’ll receive eternal life in His kingdom (Revelation 14:12; 22:14).

To all members of the Catholic, Orthodox, Adventist and Protestant churches, I beseech you, friends, GET OUT of Babylon (Revelation 18:4-5) and follow the true Christ of the Bible and His law, which governs heaven and His universe (Exodus 20:3-17).

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:

SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers

Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuavaticanone world religionsonelohimgodheadecumenicalancient of daysecumenical movement
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