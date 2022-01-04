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Coming Together in Dissident Times
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60 views • January 04, 2022
We live our lives looking for conveniences in our lifestyle. Artificial intelligence is living our lives for us while we're missing out of being in and learning from Mother Nature. Our attempts to conquer Nature have led to analysis paralysis rather than in Nature and experience its wonder. Maybe we need to go back to the future to live our lives more fully!
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