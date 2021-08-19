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MILITARY PREPARES TO DETAIN U.S. CITIZENS, DOCUMENTS EXPOSE 'INTERNMENT PROCEDURE'
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Military Prepares to Detain U.S. Citizens, Documents Expose 'Internment Procedure' https://rumble.com/vl3w3j-military-prepares-to-detain-u.s.-citizens-documents-expose-internment-proce.html
Quote: "The Army National Guard is recruiting for the job of Internment/Resettlement Specialist. Military documents refer to "civilian internees" and procedures for detaining U.S. citizens. The military is requiring the vaccine (and unvaccinated West Point cadets are put in solitary confinement, as we reported). A Biden Defense document shows the military coaching soldiers to report other soldiers for suspected white supremacy. National File Senior Reporter, Patrick Howley, joins Stew Peters to reveal the horrific authoritarian preparation for mass incarceration. www.StewPeters.tv | www.NationalFile.com "
Military Prepares to Detain U.S. Citizens, Documents Expose 'Internment Procedure' https://rumble.com/vl3w3j-military-prepares-to-detain-u.s.-citizens-documents-expose-internment-proce.html
Quote: "The Army National Guard is recruiting for the job of Internment/Resettlement Specialist. Military documents refer to "civilian internees" and procedures for detaining U.S. citizens. The military is requiring the vaccine (and unvaccinated West Point cadets are put in solitary confinement, as we reported). A Biden Defense document shows the military coaching soldiers to report other soldiers for suspected white supremacy. National File Senior Reporter, Patrick Howley, joins Stew Peters to reveal the horrific authoritarian preparation for mass incarceration. www.StewPeters.tv | www.NationalFile.com "
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