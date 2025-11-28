© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine War Over, Or Fake Peace Deal - Patrick Lancaster, Nov 27th
The mainstream media is shouting “THE UKRAINE WAR IS OVER”… but the reality is the opposite.
In this in-depth report, I, Patrick Lancaster, break down Trump’s new 22-point peace plan, Ukraine’s real position, Russia’s constitutional red lines, and why NO DEAL is possible until key territories are addressed.
The latest version of the agreement on Ukraine is being carefully hidden, including from EU diplomats.
As Politico writes, this is done to avoid a stir like with the leak of data about the US 28-point plan.
More: The US has handed over to Russia the parameters of the plan agreed with Kiev in Geneva, they will be discussed next week — Peskov