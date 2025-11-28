BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukraine War Over, Or Fake Peace Deal - Patrick Lancaster
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 1 day ago

Ukraine War Over, Or Fake Peace Deal - Patrick Lancaster, Nov 27th

Huge Thanks to Americore Resources Corp for sponsoring today's video. Tickers: OTCQB: AMCOF | TSX-V: AMCO GO TO THEIR WEBSITE NOW https://americore-presentation.com/pa...

The mainstream media is shouting “THE UKRAINE WAR IS OVER”… but the reality is the opposite.

In this in-depth report, I, Patrick Lancaster, break down Trump’s new 22-point peace plan, Ukraine’s real position, Russia’s constitutional red lines, and why NO DEAL is possible until key territories are addressed.

🔥Attention: follow my Substack Blog For Much More of My Journalism!! https://patricklancasternewstoday.sub... Support independent reporting

💥 Donate ONE TIME PAY with Link and card via 🔗 https://bit.ly/OneTimeSupportPLnewstoday

💥 Donate MONTHLY via 🔗 https://bit.ly/MonthlyPLnewstoday

💥 Donate BTC 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

💥 Donate ONE TIME Or Monthly via 🔗 buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday

This video source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mwMUBAv54k

Adding, from 28th: 

The latest version of the agreement on Ukraine is being carefully hidden, including from EU diplomats.

As Politico writes, this is done to avoid a stir like with the leak of data about the US 28-point plan.

More:  The US has handed over to Russia the parameters of the plan agreed with Kiev in Geneva, they will be discussed next week — Peskov

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy