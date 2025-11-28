Ukraine War Over, Or Fake Peace Deal - Patrick Lancaster, Nov 27th

The mainstream media is shouting “THE UKRAINE WAR IS OVER”… but the reality is the opposite.

In this in-depth report, I, Patrick Lancaster, break down Trump’s new 22-point peace plan, Ukraine’s real position, Russia’s constitutional red lines, and why NO DEAL is possible until key territories are addressed.

Adding, from 28th:

The latest version of the agreement on Ukraine is being carefully hidden, including from EU diplomats.

As Politico writes, this is done to avoid a stir like with the leak of data about the US 28-point plan.

More: The US has handed over to Russia the parameters of the plan agreed with Kiev in Geneva, they will be discussed next week — Peskov



