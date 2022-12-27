Deutsches Reich DU bist staatenlos

Die Amerikaner waren NIE Frei von den Briten es war eine Firma von Anfang an bis heute! Der Typ im Video labert auch Müll.https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.government_of_the_united_states.b7a10c3efed8e705e9ea6611ad971dbe.html Die Gründungsdaten kann man mittlerweile nur noch mit einem Abo einsehen. The So-Called Declaration of So-Called Independence - On the Occasion of Constitution Day (Stop 007) - YouTube Die Firma wurde allerdings 1871 gegründet fast zur selben Zeit des Deutschen Reiches 1871.... ???? Komisch oder. https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.united_nations.9dee41e6d7f0663025aacf0bda3dc8d4.html
