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Pastors must unconditionally surrender to God YHWH Jesus now or a state of war will exist & judgment
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20 views • September 13, 2021
All church pastors and church staff must unconditionally surrender to our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus now. They must hand over their Illuminati’s “soviet commissar seminary information monopoly officer” fake pastor job position over to the real Christian (not fake religious Christians in the churches) apostles and elders now. They must hand over all their pastors’ salaries and medical science witchcraft health insurances and retirement pensions and parsonage homes and church cars and church corporations and church pastors’ CEO “golden parachute” retirement allowance over to the apostles and elders now. They must return all unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes that they stole from the church members, and make a formal apology to all church donators and church members immediately. (30% in Pastor JD Farag’s case, because that is what he teaches. Also, JD Farag must return all the profits from the “Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry” Israel holy land tour business to his customers.) These are unconditional surrender terms and they are unnegotiable. Either they surrender to God or they should join Satan Lucifer. All church pastors who have been pedophile raping and cannibal eating our human children must immediately cease, and surrender to our God, and renounce all allegiance to Satan Lucifer, and expose themselves to their church members. All church witches must immediately stop putting the kidnapped human meat of the church members’ children into their church cookies, and immediately surrender to our God, and expose what they did to the church members. These are not nice spiritual concepts that I am talking about like the brain-dead mental-retard religious Christians think we real Christians are saying, but they are actual clear physical actions you should be taking right now. Either do it and join God’s side, or do not do it and join Satan Lucifer’s side. All church staff must immediately relinquish their commands, and return all donations they stole, and apologize to their church customers, and surrender unconditionally to our Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus. Then, they must wear sackcloth and ashes, and mourn and wail and repent, and ask forgiveness from God and the church members and church donators and Christian ministry business customers. All church assets and properties and investments must also be immediately surrendered over to the apostles and elders of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. All Illuminati 501c3 tax code document certification satanic spiritual contracts must be ripped and burned immediately. These are the terms of surrender and are not negotiable. Restore all the hundreds of Bible verses that the pastors redefined, in order to get more church members and women and church donators, so that the 99% religious scum people from church and church donators will immediately leave your church in disgust and anger, so that God’s house may be cleansed of their filth. God has been more than gracious to give you this time, and the decades I have been preaching and warning to repent, and 180 years since you started cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, to repent and surrender and hand over your church back to the real Christians and Jesus, and spit and urinate on your Sananda Jesus’ “Jesus movement” CDs and Jezebel’s female church staff Satanist witches’ heads. Do not play games with God anymore or take advantage of his patient mercy to parasite on his sheep flock. God is patient and merciful, but his judgment will come eventually, and it will start in the house of God.
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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