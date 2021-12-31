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Why People Sacrifice The TRUTH For Social Belonging
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356 views • December 31, 2021
Why is it so hard for people to face the truth about the tyranny taking place around the world? It's very similar to when an abuse victim is trying to face the truth about their relationship. As mammals, we were programmed to seek belonging before truth. We will sacrifice the truth in order to have the social belonging. The acceptance of the truth must come from an internal desire to have the truth more than the fantasy about what we want to believe. Those who stand up to abuse and tyranny must have the courage to risk social rejection because this is never the popular stance.
Clip from Stiftung Corona Ausschuss (the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee ) Session 78 New Paths Out Of Trauma (Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer and Meredith Miller)
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-78-en:6?r=BPt5FgP6xhAYotdQc7i7optLaP51DLfh&;t=7484
Clip from Stiftung Corona Ausschuss (the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee ) Session 78 New Paths Out Of Trauma (Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer and Meredith Miller)
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-78-en:6?r=BPt5FgP6xhAYotdQc7i7optLaP51DLfh&;t=7484
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