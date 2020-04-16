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PLEASE: Forgive me Everybody, as: "I" Have Forgiven Satan herself ... Please! ...
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1 view • April 16, 2020
A New Attack of the Adversary & her minions upon those I Love! & Still Do! - I take the Blame for the Misunderstandings & pray that you will be aware of this Spiritual & spiritual Battle - even effecting the technology of youtube & the Puppets of Flesh and Blood that may be used to accomplish this Horrific Thing .. I forgive them as well - PLEASE DO FORGIVE ME! ...
Peace~
Peace~
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