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Η ''άγνωστη'' καταστροφική συμφωνία τής Βαρκελώνης. The ''unknown'' disasterous BARCELONA AGREEMENT
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133 views • December 22, 2019
Ο Λοχαγός έ.ά. Ανδρέας Πετρόπουλος αποκαλύπτει καί αναλύει τήν αυτοκτονική γιά τήν Ευρώπη συμφωνία τής Βαρκελώνης πού υπεγράφει τό μακρυνό 1995 καί εφαρμόζεται σήμερα.
EURASIA καί EURABIA είναι τά ευφάνταστα ονόματα πού επινόησαν οί εχθροί τών εθνών γιά νά περιτυλίξουν καί εξωραΐσουν τά φοβερά εθνοκτόνα σχεδιά τους.
EURASIA καί EURABIA είναι τά ευφάνταστα ονόματα πού επινόησαν οί εχθροί τών εθνών γιά νά περιτυλίξουν καί εξωραΐσουν τά φοβερά εθνοκτόνα σχεδιά τους.
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