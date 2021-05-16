16/05/2021 IPOC COMPLAINT NORTUMBRIA POLICE REF: 123089. IMAGE RAF CHOPPER NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME

18/05/21 G-KART UNDER THE RADAR OVER MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7725.



I have been arrested many times by the Police put in mental hospitals twice against my will , while in custody 30 hours not allowed to see solicitors!



Police come around steal all electronics (5 MONTHS LATER MY PROPERTY STILL HAS NOT BEEN RETURNED) say I have been sending malicious communications (in their own word suspicion of a crime) and they can never prove it. Ie I won a case in front of a Jury a formal not guilty verdict of not sending a former MC. I aslo showed police up in court and proved they were terrorizing me with helicopters the High Command NP were ordering NPAS to buzz overhead (wherever I ventured to) usually at 20m Alt doing 150mph that's categorised as unsafe flying according to the CAA. There was never a blip for a Police helicopter on flightradar24 (Another unlawful arrest and detained under the mental health act against my will in a mental hospital.)



Last section 2 / up to 28 days mental hospital occurred a few months ago . Police said I had been sending malicious communications. I said to my Solicitor while under the section ask the police for evidence of me sending MC?

My instructions to solicitor were:

Ask Northumbria police for a stack

path of information an ip address for the so called malicious emails. They the Police could not prove it was me or could even be me who sent Malicious communications next day was released from the asylum after 14 days. I was informed just prior to being released by Consultant Gee in the Shore drift hospital that the Police were not taking any further action myself. re malicious communications.



(It was not possible for me the even phone my family the police had stolen my cell phone, and it was not until after 13 days in the hospital I was able to talk to solicitor. No one knew where I was my mother put in a missing persons. Police smash in my door looking for me at my home trash the place, then maliciously switch heating on to maximum ) When I eventually arrived home the house temperature was 40c