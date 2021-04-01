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The coming ban on the New Testament and its historical parallels
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112 views • April 01, 2021
Given the morally bankrupt and Satanically-subverted society we live in today, it's not a question of IF the New Testament will be banned - it's simply a matter of when. In today's episode we'll look at another book that was hunted down and destroyed - ensuring you would never hear about it. Until today.
Links mentioned in the show:
Antithesis
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/anti...
Council of Nicaea
https://youtu.be/Ob6fnvQSeNk
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network (Radio stream and videos)
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Links mentioned in the show:
Antithesis
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/anti...
Council of Nicaea
https://youtu.be/Ob6fnvQSeNk
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network (Radio stream and videos)
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
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