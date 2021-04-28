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SITUATION UPDATE: 'VACCIDENTS' NOW WRECKING ROADWAYS WITH STROKED-OUT VACCINE TAKERS (VIDEO)
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107 views • April 28, 2021
SITUATION UPDATE: 'VACCIDENTS' NOW WRECKING ROADWAYS WITH STROKED-OUT VACCINE TAKERS WHO LOSE BRAIN FUNCTION BEHIND THE WHEEL [2021-04-28] - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
Mike is showing his ignorance of Flat Earth on this one, but then again we don't listen to Mike because he is Conscious to all Truths, we listen to Mike because he is Awake to many subjects, and he is entertaining to listen to. Just from his comments in this video, you can easily tell Mike has never done any Flat Earth research. Remember, it is easier to Brainwash somebody than to awake them to the fact they have already been brainwashed. You can easily be more awake than Mike by simply doing your own Flat Earth research starting with the links below.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE BEST FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY [2020] - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkgxkEFBwZu6/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE MOON IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cWQgZu0xtSIk/
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE SUN IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sV4dBv3xaKfC/
WATER ABOVE AND BELOW THE FLAT EARTH PLANE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HtIsAQpFLeFJ/
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JYUPHpdSZN3w/
Gleason's New Standard Map of the World (Interactive Map)
https://collections.leventhalmap.org/search/commonwealth:7h149v85z
Mike Adams @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Mike is showing his ignorance of Flat Earth on this one, but then again we don't listen to Mike because he is Conscious to all Truths, we listen to Mike because he is Awake to many subjects, and he is entertaining to listen to. Just from his comments in this video, you can easily tell Mike has never done any Flat Earth research. Remember, it is easier to Brainwash somebody than to awake them to the fact they have already been brainwashed. You can easily be more awake than Mike by simply doing your own Flat Earth research starting with the links below.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE BEST FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY [2020] - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkgxkEFBwZu6/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE MOON IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cWQgZu0xtSIk/
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE SUN IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sV4dBv3xaKfC/
WATER ABOVE AND BELOW THE FLAT EARTH PLANE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HtIsAQpFLeFJ/
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JYUPHpdSZN3w/
Gleason's New Standard Map of the World (Interactive Map)
https://collections.leventhalmap.org/search/commonwealth:7h149v85z
Mike Adams @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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