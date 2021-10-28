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PROJECT LOOKING GLASS: FROM THE MOUTHS OF THE WHISTLEBLOWERS
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529 views • October 28, 2021
You will hear about the timeline issue of an event that happened at the end of December 2012 that changed the timeline trajectory so that nothing the evil ones did from that day on would lead to the global cataclysm that they were planning.
You can hear a whistleblower (yes, we know this video is sensational) at the 16:00 mark where he discusses this 2012 timeline problem.
You can hear a whistleblower (yes, we know this video is sensational) at the 16:00 mark where he discusses this 2012 timeline problem.
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