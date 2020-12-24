Vaxxed M.I.A Nurse Tiffany Dover's YouTube Channel Was a Hoax and Why is She Being Scrubbed From the Internet?

For the past five day's I have been monitoring missing Nurse Tiffany Dover's 'Internet Footprint' and how it has slowly disappeared as you will see in this video. I have produced a 45 minute documentary looking at the disappearance of Tiffany after she received the Pfizer vaccine last week at the hospital she works at in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That video goes a little deeper into the why and possibility that Tiffany may have passed away shortly after receiving the deadly vaccine last week. This is getting to be quite the disturbing psyop. That video will be uploaded shortly. Merry Christmas.In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app